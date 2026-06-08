Suspected human remains discovered in Barrie park

Barrie Police say they believe bones found in a park in the city last Friday are human remains.

Someone working in the Berczy Park area, near Wellington Street East and Berczy Street, called police after discovering the bones shortly before 1 p.m. on June 5.

The remains have since been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for further examination, police said in a social media post.

“A post-mortem is scheduled for this afternoon, but it is believed that the remains are human,” the post said.

The east and west walking path entrances at the park are currently closed to the public for the investigation.