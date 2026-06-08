York Regional Police (YRP) have charged one man and are searching for two other suspects after a violent late‑night carjacking in Markham that left a driver injured and without his vehicle.

Police say the attack happened just before midnight on March 3 at Warden Avenue and Hwy. 407, when the victim was stopped at a red light and was suddenly rear‑ended by a white sedan.

When he stepped out to check the damage, two suspects allegedly rushed him, assaulted him, and fled in his vehicle while a third suspect drove off in the sedan. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle was located the following afternoon near Matheson Boulevard East and Orbitor Drive in Mississauga, roughly 30 kilometres from where the carjacking occurred. Police believe the suspects abandoned it shortly after the alleged attack.

Officers identified one of the alleged attackers as Waheed Rahmati, 22, of no fixed address. Rahmati — who was already in custody on unrelated matters — was charged on June 4 with robbery, disguise with intent and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the two remaining suspects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings during the attack and remain unidentified.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact York Regional Police reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.