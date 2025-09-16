‘Some guy running around screaming’: 3 arrested in violent Oshawa carjacking; Air1 footage, 911 audio released

Durham Regional Police say the incident began around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, when a man parked his vehicle in a lot near Nonquon Road and Mary Street North. Photo: DRPS/Vimeo.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 7:01 am.

Three people are facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking in Oshawa over the weekend that left a man injured and sparked a police pursuit ending in a field.

Durham Regional Police say the incident began around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, when a man parked his vehicle in a lot near Nonquon Road and Mary Street North. According to investigators, three masked suspects approached, assaulted him, and fled in his car.

In newly released aerial footage from the police helicopter Air1, officers can be seen tracking the stolen vehicle as it sped north on Stevenson Road, ignoring a traffic stop attempt, before heading west on Conlin Road. The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a field at Conlin Road and Anderson Street.

The suspects ran into nearby greenspace but were quickly located and arrested with Air1’s assistance. Police say this marks the third violent carjacking in Durham Region in two weeks, where the helicopter played a key role in apprehensions.

Police use Air1 to nab suspects

Durham police also released audio from a 911 call made during the incident. In the recording, a caller reports hearing the victim’s call for help during the alleged assault and carjacking.

“I wanted to report that there’s some guy yelling and screaming,” the caller says. “Some guy running around screaming, ‘Help me! Help me!’ and then I hear a car crash and screaming wheels. The whole bit going on. I don’t know what’s going on up here.”

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. A search of one suspect turned up a large knife and an airsoft gun.

Jonathon Da Silva-Smith, 30, of no fixed address, is facing charges including robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, dangerous operation, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and failing to comply with probation.

Cammie Gibbs, 19, of Scarborough, is charged with robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, and two counts of possessing weapons dangerous to the public peace.

Michael Mitov, 20, of Scarborough, is charged with robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

All three were held for bail hearings.

Police are urging anyone with information or additional video footage to contact investigators.

