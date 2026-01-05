York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week.

Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and Doncrest Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 2 after a driver reported being confronted by an armed suspect.

Police say the victim had just pulled into a residential driveway when a suspect vehicle blocked him in. A man then approached with a firearm, but the victim managed to escape and call the police.

According to investigators, the two suspects fled on foot but were arrested a short distance away. A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police have charged 33‑year‑old Jinquan Shen of Toronto with robbery with a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, and breach of probation.

Jett Cortez De Guzman, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, breach of probation, operation of a conveyance while prohibited, and driving while under suspension.

Investigators say both men were on probation for unrelated offences at the time of the attempted carjacking.

York Regional Police have released images of the accused, noting they may be linked to additional offences.

Anyone with information, or with video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, is urged to contact the authorities.