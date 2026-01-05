2 Toronto men charged after attempted armed carjacking in Markham, handgun seized

Police have charged 33‑year‑old Jinquan Shen of Toronto (left), and Jett Cortez De Guzman, 38, of Toronto, has been charged. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 5, 2026 11:31 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 11:32 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week.

Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and Doncrest Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 2 after a driver reported being confronted by an armed suspect.

Police say the victim had just pulled into a residential driveway when a suspect vehicle blocked him in. A man then approached with a firearm, but the victim managed to escape and call the police.

According to investigators, the two suspects fled on foot but were arrested a short distance away. A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police have charged 33‑year‑old Jinquan Shen of Toronto with robbery with a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, and breach of probation.

Jett Cortez De Guzman, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, breach of probation, operation of a conveyance while prohibited, and driving while under suspension.

Investigators say both men were on probation for unrelated offences at the time of the attempted carjacking.

York Regional Police have released images of the accused, noting they may be linked to additional offences.

Anyone with information, or with video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, is urged to contact the authorities.

Top Stories

Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas. Parishioners at St. Monica's Catholic...

39m ago

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY — Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or...

41m ago

Monday morning snowfall hits Toronto and GTA as morning commute is impacted

A yellow snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, with wintry conditions expected to greatly impact the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment...

2h ago

David Branch, longtime OHL commissioner, dies at 77

Former Ontario Hockey League commissioner and Canadian Hockey League president David Branch has died. He was 77. The OHL and Canadian Hockey League announced his death Monday, stating he died Sunday....

1h ago

