Chow pitches spending nearly $240K more for Toronto rain barrel program amid high demand

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says demand has soared for a low-cost rain barrel program introduced as part of the 2026 budget, prompting a push to add nearly $240,000 to replenish supplies.

In a motion going to the City of Toronto’s executive committee on June 16, Chow said the initial allocation of rain barrels sold out in nine hours.

“Many inquiries have been received about the possibility of additional barrels, showing that there is additional demand from residents for an expansion,” she wrote in an accompanying letter.

“Rain barrels reduce stormwater runoff and reduce water consumption, particularly in the summer, and this program makes them affordable for homeowners.”

According to the City of Toronto rain barrel program website, all properties in the municipality were eligible to participate. Rain barrels were going for $8.95 per device with a maximum of two per property, plus one downspout diverter for $1. Through private-sector retailers, large rain barrels can sell for more than $100.

The motion didn’t specify how many rain barrels would be purchased if the additional funding is ultimately approved by Toronto city council. Also, if approved, a new cap of one rain barrel per property will be introduced.

Officials said rain barrels typically work best at low-rise homes with space near downspouts.

The devices temporarily collect and store rainwater that flows off a dwelling’s roof. Advocates noted rain barrels can help reduce the chances of flooding as well as monthly bills in warmer months, since the collected water can be used for gardens and lawns.