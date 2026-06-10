Senate committee report calls for better co-ordination of wildfire response

Canada needs to create an office to co-ordinate responses to wildfire emergencies, says a Senate report.

The recommendation is one of 15 in a report released today by the Senate committee on agriculture and forestry.

Senators on the committee told a news conference in Ottawa today that one of the key concerns they heard while assembling the report was the need for a single national point of contact to co-ordinate wildfire response.

About six months ago, the federal government launched a new national centre to allow for better co-ordination of disaster response.

The Senate committee report also calls on Ottawa to create a national reforestation policy to plant more trees after wildfires.

In its last budget, Ottawa scrapped planned spending on tree planting as a cost-cutting measure.