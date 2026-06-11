WDBA interim CEO says Gordie Howe Bridge opening delayed

The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2026 8:30 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 9:01 am.

The interim chief executive of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says Canada and the U.S. have agreed to delay the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge as the two countries take time to “resolve any outstanding issues.” 

Invitations had been sent out for a ribbon cutting on the $6.4-billion bridge between Windsor and Detroit on Friday. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that the bridge would be open by the end of the week. 

But on Wednesday, Carney’s message changed to saying there is “no big drama” around the bridge but if it “takes a little longer it will take a little bit longer.”

President Donald Trump said in February the U.S. would need to be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open. 

The Gordie Howe Bridge’s construction was paid in full by Canada, and those costs are meant to be recovered through bridge tolls that will be shared with Michigan once it’s fully paid for.

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