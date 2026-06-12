Police make arrest in almost 20-year-old sexual assault case

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 12, 2026 2:24 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 2:29 pm.

Toronto police say forensic genealogy has enabled them to arrest a suspect in an almost two-decade-old sexual assault case.

Investigators say on March 12, 2008, a suspect entered a retail establishment on The Queensway and Islington Avenue and allegedly sexually assaulted the lone employee inside, before fleeing the scene.

Police say the DNA of a man was collected as evidence at the scene, but no match was found.

In 2025, investigators say the case was selected for Investigative Genetic Genealogy, and a profile of a suspect emerged.

On June 11, 2026, police arrested 43-year-old Michael Robert Ashley of Burlington and charged him with sexual assault.

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