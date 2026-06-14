Procession will bring fallen Toronto officer to funeral home Sunday

A procession will bring the body of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was killed in the line of duty last week, to a funeral home in Thornhill.

The motorcade will leave the Office of the Chief Coroner at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“To help ensure everyone’s safety, anyone planning to attend is asked to avoid obstructing traffic or stopping on the roads,” officials said in a statement.

The procession will be livestreamed by the OPP on their YouTube channel.

A book of condolences is available for the public to sign at Toronto police headquarters on College Street, as well as 23 Division at 5230 Finch Avenue West and 33 Division at 50 Upjohn Road, until June 26. An online book of condolences is also available at www.tps.ca/marc-pinizzotto.

Police officials say further details relating to funeral arrangements will be released in the coming days.

Pinizzotto was fatally shot at an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way on Thursday while investigating multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Zara Jabbi, a 19-year-old suspect wanted in the consulate shooting, is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tributes from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and others have poured in for the 43-year-old fallen officer.