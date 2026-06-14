Procession will bring fallen Toronto officer to funeral home Sunday

A photo of Cst. Marc Pinizzotto as a member of the Toronto Police Service Emergency Task Force is seen. TPS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2026 1:15 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2026 1:24 pm.

A procession will bring the body of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was killed in the line of duty last week, to a funeral home in Thornhill.

The motorcade will leave the Office of the Chief Coroner at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“To help ensure everyone’s safety, anyone planning to attend is asked to avoid obstructing traffic or stopping on the roads,” officials said in a statement.

The procession will be livestreamed by the OPP on their YouTube channel.

A book of condolences is available for the public to sign at Toronto police headquarters on College Street, as well as 23 Division at 5230 Finch Avenue West and 33 Division at 50 Upjohn Road, until June 26. An online book of condolences is also available at www.tps.ca/marc-pinizzotto.

Police officials say further details relating to funeral arrangements will be released in the coming days.

Related:

Pinizzotto was fatally shot at an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way on Thursday while investigating multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Zara Jabbi, a 19-year-old suspect wanted in the consulate shooting, is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tributes from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and others have poured in for the 43-year-old fallen officer.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Gruesome scene': 1 person dead in hit-and-run after fight in North York

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after one person was allegedly struck and killed in what they say was a targeted incident in the city’s west end Sunday morning. Investigators...

3h ago

2 suspects sought after man, woman shot during Brampton home invasion

Police are searching for at least two suspects after a man and a woman were seriously injured following an early morning home invasion in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the suspects entered a home...

4h ago

6 people remain hospitalized after crash kills 5 kids as OPP launch intersection safety blitz

Six people remain in hospital following a rural Ontario crash that killed five children on Friday, police say. Investigators say an infant, the children's parents and two older adults believed to be...

2h ago

Trump warns Israel and Iran not to 'blow it' after new strikes threaten emerging ceasefire deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged no further attacks by anyone after Israel's military said it launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, potentially complicating efforts...

52m ago

Top Stories

'Gruesome scene': 1 person dead in hit-and-run after fight in North York

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after one person was allegedly struck and killed in what they say was a targeted incident in the city’s west end Sunday morning. Investigators...

3h ago

2 suspects sought after man, woman shot during Brampton home invasion

Police are searching for at least two suspects after a man and a woman were seriously injured following an early morning home invasion in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the suspects entered a home...

4h ago

6 people remain hospitalized after crash kills 5 kids as OPP launch intersection safety blitz

Six people remain in hospital following a rural Ontario crash that killed five children on Friday, police say. Investigators say an infant, the children's parents and two older adults believed to be...

2h ago

Trump warns Israel and Iran not to 'blow it' after new strikes threaten emerging ceasefire deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged no further attacks by anyone after Israel's military said it launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, potentially complicating efforts...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in North York fight

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after one person was allegedly struck and killed in what they say was a targeted incident in the city’s west end Sunday morning.

50m ago

0:47
Two people shot during Brampton home invasion

A man and a woman are recovering in hospital after police say they were shot during an early morning home invasion in Brampton.

4h ago

0:49
Rainy, cooler temperatures expected Sunday in Toronto

Keep your umbrella handy because rain showers are expected to hit Toronto on Sunday.

19h ago

2:25
Toronto opening 15 outdoor pools this weekend

Torontonians can now cool off at one of the 15 outdoor pools across the city. Brandon Choghri busts out the bathing suit and makes a splash at one of the more popular locations.

June 13, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

0:55
Brampton teen being laid to rest on Saturday

A missing Ontario teenager whose remains were found in remote Saskatchewan last month is being laid to rest in Brampton on Saturday.

June 13, 2026 9:36 am EST EST

More Videos