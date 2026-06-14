Helicopters collide over Rio de Janeiro, killing 6

People comfort each other near the site where two helicopters reportedly collided in midair and crashed into a car dealership parking lot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Diarlei Rodrigues, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2026 11:22 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2026 3:56 pm.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the city’s western zone, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said.

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department said that one of the helicopters crashed on the parking lot of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire that was extinguished.

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Police said that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was on the list of passengers handed to aviation authorities, but have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

Tree performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4, and published a video on his Instagram Saturday where he is playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood.

Fernandes de Freitas, a tire repair worker, said he saw one of the helicopters in flames following the midair collision, and noticed that one of the passengers jumped out of the other aircraft, before it hit the ground. “It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying,” De Freitas said.

___

Follow AP’s Latin America coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Diarlei Rodrigues, The Associated Press





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