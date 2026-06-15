The Big Story

The election you’re probably ignoring (but shouldn’t)

Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. It's voting day in Ontario, with municipal and school board elections set to take place across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 15, 2026 7:54 am.

This year, six of Canada’s 10 provinces and one of its three territories have held or will be holding municipal elections. It’s a level of governance that tends to get the least amount of engagement from Canadians, and yet it’s also the one that can most directly affect our lives.

So what do our city councils do for us? Why do we pay so little attention? Why is turnout so low? And what might be done to increase turnout in elections coming up this fall?

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with John Michael McGrath, a writer and host at TVO about the importance of municipalities, and why we seem to care so little about them.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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