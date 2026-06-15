The election you’re probably ignoring (but shouldn’t)

This year, six of Canada’s 10 provinces and one of its three territories have held or will be holding municipal elections. It’s a level of governance that tends to get the least amount of engagement from Canadians, and yet it’s also the one that can most directly affect our lives.

So what do our city councils do for us? Why do we pay so little attention? Why is turnout so low? And what might be done to increase turnout in elections coming up this fall?

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with John Michael McGrath, a writer and host at TVO about the importance of municipalities, and why we seem to care so little about them.

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