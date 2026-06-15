PM Carney: 1st Canadian firm awarded contract under SAFE agreement

Montreal-based Marconi Technologies has become the first Canadian company to land a contract under the SAFE agreement Canada signed with the European Union.

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the news today at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Évian, France.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Marconi won a contract worth more than $10 million to supply tactical radios made in Canada to Poland’s military.

The Canadian firm will partner with Polish company Enamor International, with deliveries expected to begin this year and run through to 2030.

The European Parliament formally welcomed Canada into the defence borrowing and procurement agreement known as SAFE in May, the only non-European country to join.

The program grants preferential access to defence contracts financed through low-interest loans under the agreement and is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing the continent’s military reliance on the United States.

With files from Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press