Drivers are facing major delays on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) following two separate collisions that occurred during the Tuesday morning commute.

Just after 7:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes near Dundas Street East for a multi-vehicle crash involving a GO bus.

Passengers were on the GO bus at the time of the crash, and they were transferred to another bus.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio that up to five vehicles were involved in the crash. However, Metrolinx told CityNews the crash involved the bus and another vehicle.

Metrolinx said no one on the bus was injured.

680 NewsRadio reports one person has minor injuries, but it’s unclear whether they are a driver or a passenger from another vehicle.

One of two collisions on the Don Valley Parkway on June 16, 2026. (Jeff Ducharme/CityNews) A crash involving a GO Transit bus on the Don Valley Parkway on June 16, 2026. (Jeff Ducharme/CityNews)

One of two collisions on the Don Valley Parkway on June 16, 2026. (Jeff Ducharme/CityNews) One of two collisions on the Don Valley Parkway on June 16, 2026. (Jeff Ducharme/CityNews)

Around 10 minutes later, police posted on X saying officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound DVP at Gerrard Street East.

No injuries were reported, but police say one person was arrested for impaired driving.

According to a CityNews cameraperson at the scene, the crashes happened near the footbridge that comes from Riverdale Park East over the DVP.

Emergency vehicles are blocking the northbound and southbound lanes due to the collisions. It’s not yet known when the area will reopen to traffic.

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