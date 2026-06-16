Man arrested for allegedly committing indecent acts at elementary schools

Paolo Novello, 66, of Aurora. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 16, 2026 3:06 pm.

An Aurora man is facing charges after Toronto Police allege he committed indecent acts at elementary schools in North York and Markham.

The first incident was reported on Wednesday, May 27, at a school in the Jane Street and Finch West Avenue area.

Investigators say the suspect committed an indecent act in front of multiple young students.

On Wednesday, June 10, police allege the same suspect again committed an indecent act, this time at a school near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue in Markham.

Paolo Novello, 66, has been arrested and charged with criminal harassment, indecent act – exposure, and indecent act.

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