Man seriously injured after collision sends vehicle into building in North York

A man is in hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in North York on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision. One of the vehicles reportedly then crashed into a Toronto Community Living building.

Paramedics say the incident was a “medical event” and one male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

More to come

A two-vehicle collision sent a van into a building in North York. CITYNEWS/Jeff Ducharme