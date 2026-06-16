Man seriously injured after collision sends vehicle into building in North York
Posted June 16, 2026 11:47 am.
Last Updated June 16, 2026 11:48 am.
A man is in hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in North York on Tuesday.
Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision. One of the vehicles reportedly then crashed into a Toronto Community Living building.
Paramedics say the incident was a “medical event” and one male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
More to come