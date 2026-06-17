Will Ottawa’s food strategy actually lower your grocery bill?

Ottawa is investing more than $3 billion as part of a national food security strategy. It aims to combat anticompetitive industry practices, boost agricultural infrastructure to improve access to fresh produce year-round, and address online surveillance pricing.

But it isn’t the first time a Liberal government pulled out the stops to make groceries cheaper or grocery store monopolies.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Pascal Thériault, director of McGill University’s farm management and technology program and an agricultural economist, to discuss what it means for Canadians to have a national food strategy, and whether or not it will actually lower grocery bills.