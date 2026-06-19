Two border collies help keep Canada geese off FIFA World Cup training pitch at Centennial Park

Two four legged special defenders have been hired to protect the official FIFA practise pitch. Audra Brown with why the field is going to the dogs.

By Audra Brown

Posted June 19, 2026 10:24 am.

Border collies Sally and Ben have been hired to keep Canada geese off a FIFA World Cup training pitch at Centennial Park in Etobicoke.

The dogs work with their handlers from Border Control Bird Dogs, who specialize in geese and waterfowl management. They are tasked with protecting the pitch from damage and goose droppings.

“As he’s stalking them slowly, and then the geese start thinking he’s a real predator in the area so they’re encouraged to leave,” one of the dogs’ handler says.

Under high security, the new training facility and pitch at Etobicoke’s Centennial Park was built to the high FIFA standards as an official venue-specific training site for the 2026 international teams.

“We’re visiting the site twice a day, five days a week, and we’re on standby to go seven days a week if we start seeing an increase in goose population.”

CityNews was unable to see the border collies at work on the official training pitch because of the protections for FIFA.

Staff and the dogs have special clearance to have access to the practice pitch. The dogs have to be in a vest at all times and the handlers have to keep their badges on their necks going in and working in the facility.

Sally and Ben will be keeping that practice pitch clear for players right through the end of the tournament and to the end of July due to some exhibition games following the World Cup.

When the World Cup is over, this facility will be open to the public starting in September for recreational use and local sports leagues.

One of two border collies helping to keep Canada geese off a FIFA World Cup 2026 training pitch at Centennial Park in Etobicoke. (CityNews)
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