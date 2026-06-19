Canada announces 10% tariff on import of canned vegetables ‘to protect Canadian producers’

The Canadian government says it is slapping a 10 per cent surtax on global imports of canned vegetables in a bid to “protect Canadian industries and strengthen the economy in a rapidly changing global trade environment.”

The Department of Finance announced the tariff in a release on Friday. It goes into effect immediately and will remain in place for a maximum of 200 days.

“In accordance with Canada’s international trade obligations, canned vegetables from the United States, Mexico, Israel, Chile, and developing countries will be excluded…” the release states.

The government calls the new tariff a “provisional safeguard” and says it is intended to address ongoing challenges facing the Canadian canned vegetable industry while at the same time mitigating the impact of trade diversion on domestic producers.

“The government is committed to standing up for Canadian producers and ensuring they have the support they need to remain competitive in the face of global challenges,” Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, said in a statement.

“With the imposition of this provisional safeguard measure, our priority remains a balanced approach that not only provides relief to our canned vegetables sector but also protects food security and affordability for Canadians.”

In March 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal launched an inquiry on global imports of canned vegetables.

The inquiry is ongoing and is expected to conclude in September, 2026.

Upon its conclusion it will provide recommendations on appropriate remedies “if it issues an affirmative injury finding.”

The latest tariff comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding global trade.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would rather not have the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) in place.

“We do better without that agreement,” Trump told reporters in France, where he was attending the G7 summit.

CUSMA is up for mandatory review but comments from the Trump administration indicate the U.S. expects to blow past a July 1 deadline.

With files from the Canadian Press