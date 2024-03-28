Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said.

Kensworth Alton Francis, 29, of Mississauga but originally from the Bahamas, was wanted by investigators on murder charges in connection to an early-morning double-shooting that occurred at a Vaughan nightclub at around 3:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022.

Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, and Chibueze Momah, 22, died from their injuries. York Regional Police later confirmed that the two men fatally shot were security guards. A third victim, a 20-year-old woman, was also injured but survived.

Chibueze Momah, 22, (left) and Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, were fatally shot by the suspect at a Vaughan nightclub on July 23, 2022. Photo: Chibueze Momah/LinkedIn;@engr_teee/Instagram.

York Regional Police said Francis was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said authorities are working with Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General to extradite the accused to York Region.

Francis faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

“York Regional Police is grateful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners in effecting this arrest,” Const. James Dickson wrote in a release.