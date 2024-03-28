Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

Kensworth Alton Francis
Kensworth Alton Francis, 29, of Mississauga, was arrested in the U.S. after being wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in a July 2022 shooting. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 28, 2024 9:21 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 9:38 am.

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said.

Kensworth Alton Francis, 29, of Mississauga but originally from the Bahamas, was wanted by investigators on murder charges in connection to an early-morning double-shooting that occurred at a Vaughan nightclub at around 3:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022.

Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, and Chibueze Momah, 22, died from their injuries. York Regional Police later confirmed that the two men fatally shot were security guards. A third victim, a 20-year-old woman, was also injured but survived.

Chibueze Momah, 22, (left) and Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, were fatally shot by the suspect at a Vaughan nightclub on July 23, 2022. Photo: Chibueze Momah/LinkedIn;@engr_teee/Instagram.

York Regional Police said Francis was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said authorities are working with Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General to extradite the accused to York Region.

Francis faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

“York Regional Police is grateful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners in effecting this arrest,” Const. James Dickson wrote in a release.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

5m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

2h ago

Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know
Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know

The boys of summer are back, and despite an underwhelming playoff loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins last year, there is a good deal of optimism surrounding your 2024 Toronto Blue Jays. The core...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

5m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

2h ago

Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know
Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know

The boys of summer are back, and despite an underwhelming playoff loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins last year, there is a good deal of optimism surrounding your 2024 Toronto Blue Jays. The core...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

11h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

15h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

15h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

16h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

19h ago

More Videos