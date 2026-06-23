‘Weapons have no place here’: Montreal mayor calls for stricter gun control in shooting aftermath

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said she believes Canada could 'go further' with its gun laws in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce community.

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted June 23, 2026 12:39 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2026 12:53 pm.

Montreal’s mayor says more gun control is needed to prevent shootings like the one that saw three people die, including a police officer and a civilian, on Monday.

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says more regulations on gun ownership, especially when it comes to the country’s metropolises, is needed.

“How can someone, even today in 2026, pick up a rifle, go into a public street, and shoot people?” she told a press conference Tuesday.

“What I want to make sure of is that we address gun ownership. That we address the fact that, once again today, we find ourselves with people who have guns and can be found on the streets of Montreal attacking people, like we saw yesterday. That worries me.”

Officers responding to the report of a gun muzzle sticking out of the window of a Côte-des-Neiges hotel on Monday morning were met with gunfire.

Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, a 34-year-old who had been with on the force since 2021, was killed, as well as civilian Michael Moshe Mizrahi.

The shooter, identified as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield of Lethbridge, Alta., also died in the gunfire.

The SPVM police chief described Hatfield’s weapon as a long-range firearm. There has been no indication yet about how the suspect acquired it.

Montreal’s mayor says she thinks existing legislation “can go further.”

“I know it’s difficult because guns sometimes are not only… in many areas they’re for hunting or for Indigenous communities, but in a city like Montreal, we need to have a better control on what’s happening in the streets, gun control. And I’m sure that our federal government, it’s something that we can talk about and see how can we better work on getting our citizens are more safe, especially on getting access to these guns.”

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada speaks to reporters on June 23, 2026, the day after a shooting in the city's Côte-des-Neiges borough. (CityNews)
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