Police charge home care nurse in Markham with sexual assault of trainee

York regional police say a home care nurse in Markham is accused of sexually assaulting a nursing student he was instructing.

Police say the 58-year-old man worked as a nurse preceptor, a role where experienced practitioners guide and supervise newer nurses.

Officers say the man went to several home visits with a student he was instructing as part of her training.

Police allege that after the visits, he drove the student to a secluded location and groped her.

Investigators have charged 58-year-old Armin Azizi-Mehr with sexual assault.

Police have released the man’s photo as they believe there may be other victims.