Police charge home care nurse in Markham with sexual assault of trainee
Posted July 31, 2026 5:39 pm.
York regional police say a home care nurse in Markham is accused of sexually assaulting a nursing student he was instructing.
Police say the 58-year-old man worked as a nurse preceptor, a role where experienced practitioners guide and supervise newer nurses.
Officers say the man went to several home visits with a student he was instructing as part of her training.
Police allege that after the visits, he drove the student to a secluded location and groped her.
Investigators have charged 58-year-old Armin Azizi-Mehr with sexual assault.
Police have released the man’s photo as they believe there may be other victims.