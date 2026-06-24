Magnolia Bakery is coming to Canada, and Gen X is happy.

In Season 3, Episode 5 of the “Sex and the City” television series, which aired back in 2000, Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes are sitting outside a bakery in New York City devouring pink-frosted vanilla cupcakes.

That shop is Magnolia Bakery and that one scene led fans of the show to walk in the two characters’ footsteps and sink their teeth into the buttercream-frosted cupcake.

The bakery, which first opened in NYC’s West Village, at the corner of Bleecker Street and West 11th Street, in 1996, and has expanded to several locations in the Big Apple and other U.S. States, and internationally. Now, the company will be adding Canada to its locations.

In a release on its website, Magnolia Bakery has announced it will be opening up 10 new locations in Ontario.

“Canada has always been a natural next step for Magnolia Bakery, and Ontario is the perfect launch point,” a spokesperson states in the release.

“As we expand, we are actively evaluating opportunities to award franchises in other provinces, including British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.”

The opening dates and locations have not yet been announced but the news release says that “the Greater Toronto Area and key trade areas across the province are primed for what Magnolia Bakery offers.”

The bakery is known for its red velvet cupcakes and fresh Banana Pudding but also pays homage to the famous scene in Sex and the City with its ‘Carrie’ cupcake — “vanilla cupcake topped with pink vanilla buttercream and a daisy.”