John Schneider would like to see his group tighten up in all phases of the game.

The Toronto Blue Jays manager felt his team left another win on the table in a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. One night after an extra-innings loss that saw Toronto surrender a two-run lead entering the ninth inning, the Blue Jays gave up a tiebreaking run in the eighth on a throwing error with another run scored in the ninth.

“There’s some things to learn from, things to tighten up a little bit in all phases of the game,” Schneider said. “I think yesterday we definitely left some chances there and today, you want to generate some more offence against a starter, and if you don’t, then things have to be a little bit tighter.

“That happens and you want to definitely clean that up going into the series against Texas. It’s frustrating when you feel like you leave a couple wins on the table against an American League team.”

Toronto opens a four-game homestand against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

After a Joey Loperfido triple, reliever Jeff Hoffman made a pickoff attempt that sailed wide of third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, who seemed as though he didn’t expect it coming. Schneider said it’s a play that isn’t used often with a runner at third and said there was a miscommunication.

“There was just some confusion with Kaz, he thought it was coming from the catcher,” Schneider said. ” … We’re looking for just certain things, like as soon as the pitcher picks up, is the runner gonna commit to the plate?

“Again, you’re trying to just keep them close on a contact play, not necessarily pick them off, but I think with Kaz not covering, kind of threw Jeff off a little bit.”

As for starter Trey Yesavage, he walked five batters in 5 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old didn’t feel strongly about his start but was content with his ability to keep the Astros to just one run and two hits.

“It’s just a testament to even when I am falling behind, just getting that weak contact and getting out of the inning,” he said.

On the offensive end, the Blue Jays left four runners on base and managed only four hits on the night. It was a far cry from the 11 and 13 hits Toronto generated in the first two games of the series while facing stronger starting pitchers in Hunter Brown and Peter Lambert.

When asked about a member of the team saying it feels the offence rises and falls to the level of pitching it faces, Schneider replied it’s not something to be desired and that better consistency is needed.

“You don’t want it to be a thing. I don’t think it’s a thing,” he said. “These guys go out and prepare and compete every night the same. It seems like we have had some good success against some highly touted pitchers. You don’t want that to be the thing, so I think it is just a matter of adjusting in game and taking what the pitchers giving you.

“So by no means do you take any major league pitcher lightly compared to the guy that’s got Cy Youngs or all-stars or whatever it is. So we got to get a little bit better at that for sure. It’s just having a consistent, constant, deliberate approach.”