Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Pride all weekend long

The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend. Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 25, 2026 10:43 am.

Pride will be taking over downtown Toronto this weekend with parades, marches, street festivals and something for everyone. Keep in mind, there will be road closures due to the events and FIFA World Cup.

Pride Festival Weekend

The world’s second largest Pride Parade will take over the streets of Toronto this Sunday to end off Pride Month on a high note.

The parade starts near Bloor and Yonge Streets at Rosedale Valley Road at 2 p.m. and runs down Bloor Street to Bay and Queen Street. There is expected to be more than 25,000 marches from 250 groups for a vibrant display of pride. A closing night party will follow at Nathan Phillips Square with performances from cutting edge musicians.

The Pride Street Fair will also be happening all weekend as well from Bloor Street to Dundas Street on Church Street with more than 200 vendors, live music and interactive experiences.

Pride Festival weekend events. Photo credit: Pride Toronto

There are lots of other Pride events happening over the weekend including the Trans Rally and opening night of the Pride Festival at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday as well as the Dyke March on Saturday.

You can find the full list of events on Pride Toronto’s website.

World Cup in Toronto continues

There are only two matches left to be played in the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. Catch Senegal vs. Iraq this Friday at 3 p.m., one of the last chances to see World Cup action at Toronto Stadium.

The fan festival will remain open this weekend including on Sunday. The City of Toronto added an extra day of operations so fans can watch Canada take on South Africa in the first round of the knockout stage. It will be open from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Toronto Ribfest

Toronto Ribfest is back in a new location this year. Cloverdale Mall will play host to food, fun and entertainment this weekend. There will be an expansive Midway for rides, along with a lineup of bands and performers and special attractions.

Admission is $3 a person or $9 for a family and all the funds raised will go towards supporting the Rotary Club of Etobicoke.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Friday and runs through Sunday until 9 p.m.

Full details can be found on their website.

Taste of the Junction

A one-day cultural celebration will allow residents and visitors to get a taste of The Junction. The festival will feature over 50 vendors, local food and drink, immersive installations and Play Zone for kids.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Green P parking lot at 385 Pacific Avenue, just south of Dundas and run until 7 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

There will be no TTC and GO closures this weekend but enhanced service will be in place for those attending FIFA events.

You can find full details on enhanced TTC service on Friday here. All the details on GO enhanced service can also be found on their website.

Credit: TTC

Road closures

Weekend closures

FIFA World Cup

On Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday July 2 from 2 p.m. to midnight, the following road closures will be in place for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ games in Toronto: 

  • Fort York Boulevard from Angelique Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West 
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West from British Columbia Road to Bathurst Street 
  • Dufferin Street from Springhurst Avenue to British Columbia Road 
  • Strachan Avenue from East Liberty Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West 
  • Fleet Street from Strachan Avenue to Angelique Street (TTC access only) 
  • Local access only for Liberty Village residents and businesses below King Street from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue 
  • Local access only for Fort York residents and businesses from Bathurst Street to Strachan Avenue and Fleet Street to Fort York Boulevard 

Pride weekend closures

Road closures for the Street Fair will begin on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 8 a.m., and will conclude on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 7 a.m.

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, Church Street will be fully closed to all vehicular traffic from the north side Wellesley Street to the north side of Alexander Street. Maitland Street will also be closed from Maitland Terrace to Alexander Place between the hours of 3 p.m., and 8 a.m.

On Friday, June 26, 2026, at 8 a.m., Church Street will be fully closed to all vehicular traffic from the north side of Dundas Street East to the south side of Hayden Street. Wellesley Street East will also be closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street during this time period.

Pride Trans March

The Pride Toronto Trans March is taking place on Friday, June 26, 2026. This event will commence with a rally at 7 p.m. at the north end of the Pride Street Fair along Hayden Street at Church Street. The march will step off at 8 p.m., from that location.

Road closures will take place along the route including:

  • Hayden Street from Yonge Street to Church Street
  • Yonge Street from Bloor Street East to Gould Street
  • Gould Street from Yonge Street to Church Street
  • Church Street from Gould Street to Hayden Street

Pride Dyke March

The Pride Toronto Dyke March is taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026. This event will commence with a rally at 1 p.m., at the north end of the Pride Street Fair along Hayden Street at Church Street. The march will step off at 2 p.m., from that location and will proceed along the following route:

  • Hayden Street from Yonge Street to Church Street
  • Yonge Street from Bloor Street East to Gould Street
  • Gould Street from Yonge Street to Church Street
  • Church Street from Gould Street to Hayden Street

A full closure of these roads will take place at 1 p.m., and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the march at approximately 6 p.m.

Pride Parade

The Pride Parade is taking place on Sunday, June 28, 2026. The parade will start forming along Rosedale Valley Road at approximately 8 a.m.

Road closures will be rolled out in phases.

At 8 a.m., road closures will come into effect on:

  • Rosedale Valley Road, from Park Road to Bayview Avenue

At 11 a.m., road closures will come into effect on:

  • Church Street from Yonge Street to Bloor Street East
  • Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East
  • Asquith Avenue from Yonge Street to Park Road
  • Collier Street from Yonge Street to Church Street

At 12 p.m., road closures will come into effect on:

  • Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way
  • Yonge Street from Church Street to Queen Street East
  • Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street
  • Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street

All roads are expected to be re-opened at approximately 8 p.m.

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

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