Pedestrian brought to hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Toronto

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Dundas and Sherbourne streets in Toronto on June 26, 2026. (Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 26, 2026 10:29 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2026 10:52 am.

A pedestrian was transported to a hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car in downtown Toronto, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at approximately 9:45 a.m. for reports of a collision.

One man was brought to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dundas Street is closed at Sherbourne Street for an investigation.

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