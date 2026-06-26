Pedestrian brought to hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Toronto
Posted June 26, 2026 10:29 am.
Last Updated June 26, 2026 10:52 am.
A pedestrian was transported to a hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car in downtown Toronto, police said.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at approximately 9:45 a.m. for reports of a collision.
One man was brought to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Dundas Street is closed at Sherbourne Street for an investigation.