Teen charged in Clarington collision that injured six youths

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 29, 2026 10:35 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 10:57 am.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a Clarington collision that injured six youths earlier this year.

Durham police were called to Longworth Avenue near Jackman Road just after 11 a.m. on April 15.

Police say a Volkswagen hatchback was travelling westbound when it collided with grey Ford SUV that was travelling eastbound.

Six teenagers were injured in the crash including four who were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and two that were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The driver of the Volkswagen has been arrested and charged with three counts of impaired operation of a conveyance cause bodily harm – exceed.

He was released on an undertaking.

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