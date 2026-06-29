Teen charged in Clarington collision that injured six youths

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a Clarington collision that injured six youths earlier this year.

Durham police were called to Longworth Avenue near Jackman Road just after 11 a.m. on April 15.

Police say a Volkswagen hatchback was travelling westbound when it collided with grey Ford SUV that was travelling eastbound.

Six teenagers were injured in the crash including four who were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and two that were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The driver of the Volkswagen has been arrested and charged with three counts of impaired operation of a conveyance cause bodily harm – exceed.

He was released on an undertaking.