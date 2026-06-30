Heat wave, ‘sun kinks’ on tracks slowing down GO Transit train service

While GTA residents are trying to keep cool during an orange-level heat warning, Metrolinx staff say the soaring temperatures are heating up tracks and leading to service delays or disruptions.

“During prolonged periods of high heat, we are required to run trains at slower speeds. To ensure the safety of our customers and crew, slow orders are issued along the network,” said Metrolinx in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

Some trips may be cancelled while others could be delayed by 10 or 15 minutes. Real-time service updates are available on the Metrolinx website.

The slowdown, officials said, is necessary because steel train tracks expand when they heat up. As a result, parts of the track could buckle and develop a “sun kink” where the track bends and pushes out, making the tracks wider than usual in some areas and increasing the risk of derailment.

Authorities said trains have to slow down in these areas because a slower-moving train reduces the impact on heat-expanded rails and lowers the chance of a “sun kink” and other complications.

During hot days, Metrolinx staff said track temperatures are constantly inspected and monitored in order to adjust speeds and ensure safety. If the tracks get too hot, Metrolinx issues a slow order to reduce train speeds, resulting in delays or cancellations.

“Our network operations centre actively monitors rail temperatures, updating drivers in real time of the ongoing conditions,” Metrolinx explained on its website.

The transit agency is advising riders to plan ahead and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

“Please stay well hydrated, drink plenty of water and bring enough for your entire trip as not all GO stations have food or beverage options available,” they said in the press release.

“We know that heat-related delays can be frustrating for customers, however, we must take proactive measures to ensure the GO Transit network operates safely in all kinds of weather conditions.”