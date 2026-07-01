Brampton ride share driver, 48, charged with sexual assault

A Brampton ride share driver has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to Toronto police, the victim requested a ride through a car share app on Sunday at 1 p.m. She was picked up and dropped off at her destination near Danforth and Broadview Avenues.

“Prior to the victim exiting the vehicle, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim,” police wrote in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Ezema, 48, was later taken into custody and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on August 6, 2026.