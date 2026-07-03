The Big Story

Canada is facing a very real threat of ticks

FILE - These ticks were collected by South Street Veterinary Services in Pittsfield, Mass., May 15, 2017. Deer ticks are smaller than the common brown dog tick and can be vectors for Lyme Disease. Ticks will be more active than usual early in spring 2023, and that means Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections could spread earlier and in greater numbers than in a typical year. Ticks can transmit multiple diseases that sicken humans, and deer ticks, which spread Lyme, are a day-to-day fact of life in the warm months in New England and the Midwest. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

By The Big Story Podcast

Posted July 3, 2026 5:51 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 7:07 am.

Ticks! The word tends to give Canadians of all stripes a sense of the creepy-crawlies– and perhaps a touch of anxiety too. The small parasites that burrow into our skin and pose significant risk of Lyme disease are a regular summer worry for parents and pet owners– and doubly so this year.

A wave of ticks coming from the United States is expected to hit the country this summer, dramatically increasing the threat they pose– and this could be the new normal.

Host Catherine Jette speaks with Justin Wood, founder of ‘Geneticks’, Canada’s first private tick testing lab, about why this is happening, how you can protect yourself, and what a tick-filled summer might look like going forward.

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