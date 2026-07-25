Feds’ rejection of island airport plan prevents waterfront ‘destruction’: advocates

The federal government is grounding the Ford government's plan to expand Billy Bishop Airport after a federal public consultation showed a majority of Torontonians are heavily against the changes. 

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2026 1:04 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2026 1:23 pm.

Advocates say the federal government’s decision to halt Ontario’s plan for a major expansion of Billy Bishop airport will spare Toronto’s waterfront from a serious rollback on rehabilitation.

Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence, says the project would involve “massive destruction” of the Toronto Islands after billions of dollars invested in waterfront rehabilitation over the past couple of decades.

On Friday, federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said the government is “exclusively” focused on approved safety upgrades at Billy Bishop, rather than on building it out to allow jets to land.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s proposal to significantly expand the runway had drawn criticism from environmental and community advocates over concerns around the project’s effect on noise, traffic and pollution levels as well as affordable housing and the Toronto waterfront itself.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said based on the minister’s statement, she doesn’t see how anyone could move forward with expanding the runways to allow jets to land.

“Thank you for listening, thank you for stopping the expansion,” she said during an unrelated announcement on Saturday.

Anne Golden, former CEO of the Conference Board of Canada, says she supports greater air connectivity, but that a regional airport near downtown Toronto was not the spot to pursue it.

The Ford government has said the airport would eventually notch a projected 10 million passengers a year and generate $8.5 billion in annual economic benefits.

An Air Canada Jazz aircraft and a fire truck sit on the tarmac at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Monday March 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Belgium officials say Canadian intern arrested for spying at NATO military headquarters

Authorities in Belgium have arrested a Canadian intern on suspicion of spying for another country at NATO’s military headquarters. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office is quoted as saying the woman...

1h ago

2 motorcyclists seriously injured in Markham crash

Two motorcyclists have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Markham. Police in York Region say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Denison Street area. A...

26m ago

Small businesses file lawsuits against Trump's new sweeping tariffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump's tariffs are headed to court — again.

1h ago

SIU investigating after 5 injured, 3 arrested in early morning 2-vehicle Etobicoke crash

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after five people were injured following an early morning crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Carlingview...

1h ago

Top Stories

Belgium officials say Canadian intern arrested for spying at NATO military headquarters

Authorities in Belgium have arrested a Canadian intern on suspicion of spying for another country at NATO’s military headquarters. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office is quoted as saying the woman...

1h ago

2 motorcyclists seriously injured in Markham crash

Two motorcyclists have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Markham. Police in York Region say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Denison Street area. A...

26m ago

Small businesses file lawsuits against Trump's new sweeping tariffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump's tariffs are headed to court — again.

1h ago

SIU investigating after 5 injured, 3 arrested in early morning 2-vehicle Etobicoke crash

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after five people were injured following an early morning crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Carlingview...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Canadian arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country

Several international media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman interning for NATO has been arrested in Belgium on suspicion of spying for another country.

1h ago

0:40
Man facing murder charge in fatal Rexdale shooting

A 37-year-old man is now facing a murder charge after a woman was shot and killed in Rexdale.

3h ago

2:38
Risk of storms returns this weekend in Toronto

There will be a risk of rain storms near the end of the weekend in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

17h ago

0:59
Ford's approval rating drops while Ontario Liberals take the lead: poll

Ontario PC's have taken a dip in approval ratings according to the latest polling data.

July 24, 2026 11:37 am EST EST

1:17
Fire rips through home under construction: 'The whole house collapsed!'

Officials are investigating after a one-alarm fire destroyed a home under construction in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

July 24, 2026 11:02 am EST EST

More Videos