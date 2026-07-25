Feds’ rejection of island airport plan prevents waterfront ‘destruction’: advocates

Advocates say the federal government’s decision to halt Ontario’s plan for a major expansion of Billy Bishop airport will spare Toronto’s waterfront from a serious rollback on rehabilitation.

Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence, says the project would involve “massive destruction” of the Toronto Islands after billions of dollars invested in waterfront rehabilitation over the past couple of decades.

On Friday, federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said the government is “exclusively” focused on approved safety upgrades at Billy Bishop, rather than on building it out to allow jets to land.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s proposal to significantly expand the runway had drawn criticism from environmental and community advocates over concerns around the project’s effect on noise, traffic and pollution levels as well as affordable housing and the Toronto waterfront itself.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said based on the minister’s statement, she doesn’t see how anyone could move forward with expanding the runways to allow jets to land.

“Thank you for listening, thank you for stopping the expansion,” she said during an unrelated announcement on Saturday.

Anne Golden, former CEO of the Conference Board of Canada, says she supports greater air connectivity, but that a regional airport near downtown Toronto was not the spot to pursue it.

The Ford government has said the airport would eventually notch a projected 10 million passengers a year and generate $8.5 billion in annual economic benefits.