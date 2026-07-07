2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Vaughan

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Tuesday night.

York police were called to Rutherford Road and Velmar Drive just after 7:20 p.m.

Both pedestrian, a male and a female were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, including one with life-threatening injuries. Their ages have not been released.

The driver involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The westbound lanes of Rutherford have been shut down and are expected to remain closed for several hours.