Canada is making a bet on prediction markets

It seems like you can place a bet on anything these days — and in some places, you pretty much. With sites like Polymarket and Kalshi, you can put money on whether or not a politician will utter a phrase, major geopolitical events, how many goals an athlete might score, and more. But in Canada, stricter regulations have prevented these sights from spreading north of the U.S. border. But that’s about to change. Wealthsimple, a Canadian finance company, is bringing Kalshi to the great white north — if in a limited capacity.

Today on The Big Story podcast, host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Elliot Goodell Ugalde, a Ph. D candidate at Queen’s University, specializing in political economy and the governance of artificial intelligence, about the risks are of bringing prediction markets into the country, what the government could do to mitigate them, and how they could affect society.

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