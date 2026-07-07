The Big Story

Canada is making a bet on prediction markets

FILE - An ad for the prediction market app Kalshi is displayed on a mobile phone on April 16, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 7, 2026 7:04 am.

It seems like you can place a bet on anything these days — and in some places, you pretty much. With sites like Polymarket and Kalshi, you can put money on whether or not a politician will utter a phrase, major geopolitical events, how many goals an athlete might score, and more. But in Canada, stricter regulations have prevented these sights from spreading north of the U.S. border. But that’s about to change. Wealthsimple, a Canadian finance company, is bringing Kalshi to the great white north — if in a limited capacity.

Today on The Big Story podcast, host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Elliot Goodell Ugalde, a Ph. D candidate at Queen’s University, specializing in political economy and the governance of artificial intelligence, about the risks are of bringing prediction markets into the country, what the government could do to mitigate them, and how they could affect society.

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