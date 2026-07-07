Man arrested in alleged brick assault near Broadview Station

Toronto police say a 40‑year‑old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent assault that left one person injured near Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue late last month.

Officers were called to the area on Sunday, June 28, at about 10:18 a.m. after the victim sought medical treatment and reported the incident to police. Investigators later determined the alleged assault happened the previous day.

According to police, the suspect and victim were waiting for a streetcar at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, when the suspect allegedly picked up a brick and assaulted the victim. The two then boarded a streetcar, where police say they exchanged words before going their separate ways.

The victim later went to hospital and contacted authorities.

Police issued a public appeal following the incident, and on Thursday, July 2, officers arrested Zane William Bishop, 40, of Toronto. He is charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.