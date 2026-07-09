Boy, 17, injured after losing control of moped in Etobicoke

A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after losing control on his moped in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to Redgrave Drive and Clarion Road area, near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West, around 10 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a collision.

It was reported that the boy lost control and fell off the moped. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuires.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by the Traffic Services Unit and anyone with dashcam or security footage is asked to contact police.