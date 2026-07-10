Suspect sought after 2 hate‑motivated assaults in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with two hate‑motivated assaults that occurred days apart in Vaughan, with investigators saying both victims were targeted because of their country of origin.

Police say the first incident happened on June 9 at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Amusement Drive. According to investigators, a man approached the victim, made a racial comment, then assaulted them before fleeing on foot.

Two days later, on June 11 at approximately 2:50 p.m., the same suspect allegedly approached another victim near Weston Road and Starling Boulevard, again making a racial remark before assaulting the person and running away.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

YRP’s Hate Crime Unit says the assaults were hate‑motivated, and that in both cases the victims were targeted specifically because of their country of origin.

Investigators have released images of the suspect and are appealing to anyone who recognizes him to come forward. He is described as male, South Asian, approximately 6 feet tall, with shoulder-length black hair and a moustache with a soul patch.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the affected areas to review any surveillance footage, dashcam video, or doorbell camera recordings from the dates and times of the assaults.