Carney heading to Alberta for Calgary Stampede

Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2026 6:54 am.

CALGARY — On the heels of his latest trip abroad, Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Alberta for the Calgary Stampede.

The prime minister is set to meet with representatives of the Treaty 6, Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 First Nations in Calgary this afternoon.

He will then visit the Calgary Stampede grounds.

Carney said on social media last week that every year at the Calgary Stampede, Canadians celebrate “Alberta’s ranching heritage, Indigenous traditions and the spirit of the West.”

Several members of Parliament have made their way to Calgary for the event, including International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, Heritage Minister Marc Miller and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Carney returned to Canada on Friday after a weeklong trip in the Middle East that included stops in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, where he attended the NATO summit.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Health officials in Peel warn of potential measles exposure at Pearson airport, 2 flights

Public health officials in Peel Region are making the public aware that they may have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles on two flights and at Pearson airport. Peel Public Health says anyone...

16m ago

Trump and Iranian leaders trade threats as the interim deal falls apart

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. and Iranian leaders traded further threats on Saturday as the interim deal to end the war buckles under repeated crossfire in the Middle East. President...

47m ago

1 person dead, 2 others seriously injured in North York shooting

One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following a shooting in North York late Friday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue...

1h ago

One runner gored in the face at Spain's San Fermin bull run festival

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — One runner was gored in the face and many more were fortunate to not be seriously injured during a chaotic bull run at Spain’s San Fermin festival on Saturday. The six bulls...

1h ago

Top Stories

Health officials in Peel warn of potential measles exposure at Pearson airport, 2 flights

Public health officials in Peel Region are making the public aware that they may have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles on two flights and at Pearson airport. Peel Public Health says anyone...

16m ago

Trump and Iranian leaders trade threats as the interim deal falls apart

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. and Iranian leaders traded further threats on Saturday as the interim deal to end the war buckles under repeated crossfire in the Middle East. President...

47m ago

1 person dead, 2 others seriously injured in North York shooting

One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following a shooting in North York late Friday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue...

1h ago

One runner gored in the face at Spain's San Fermin bull run festival

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — One runner was gored in the face and many more were fortunate to not be seriously injured during a chaotic bull run at Spain’s San Fermin festival on Saturday. The six bulls...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Mississauga bus driver found not guilty in fatal 2023 crash

A MiWay bus driver has been found not guilty in connection to a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman in 2023. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

2:25
Seven ridings will need new MPs

Retirements, resignations & appointments to higher office mean 7 ridings will need new MPs soon. It's not clear when the byelections will happen, but seem unlikely to significantly change the makeup of the House of Commons.

13h ago

2:59
Vacant Toronto building from 1962 restored into affordable housing

It had been vacant for years after multiple floods rendered the structure unlivable but after a 2018 funding plan, it has been restored and a creative solution has been used to solve future flooding. David Zura explains.

13h ago

1:31
11-year-old Mississauga girl learning to fly a plane to raise money for SickKids

Soaring across the skies to help sick kids. OMNI's Jaspreet Pandher has the remarkable story of an eleven year girl with sky-high dreams. 

13h ago

2:28
Potential 4-day heatwave on the way

Sunny weather is expected to bring a potential four-day heatwave to the Greater Toronto Area next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

13h ago

More Videos