Man, 41, facing assault charge in early morning stabbing in Hamilton

A 41-year-old man is facing an assault charge after an early morning stabbing in Hamilton.

Hamilton police say they were called to the Fennel Avenue East and East 26th Street area just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from minor stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was located and arrested without incident, according to police.

A 41-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with aggravated assault and arson.