Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for 7-cent increase at midnight

A person's hand holding a fuel nozzle, filling up a car with gasoline at a gas station. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 14, 2026 10:39 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2026 11:24 am.

Gas prices in Toronto and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are headed for a spike.

Roger McKnight, En-Pro Intl. Inc. analyst, says the price of gas is expected to rise seven cents to 170.9 cents per litre at most stations on Wednesday.

The increase pushes prices back toward levels seen earlier this summer and continues a stretch of volatility that has defined the fuel market in recent months. CityNews’ historical gas price tracker shows that GTA prices have swung sharply throughout 2026 — from steep drops in late May to sudden jumps tied to global supply pressures and geopolitical tensions.

Wednesday’s increase follows a pattern of mid‑week spikes that McKnight says have become more common as markets react to shifting wholesale costs and seasonal demand.

A look at recent trends

Gas prices in the region have repeatedly surged in 2026, including:

  • A 7‑cent jump in March, pushing prices to their highest levels since 2024, driven by instability in the Middle East and disruptions to global shipping routes.
  • A 10‑cent spike in early May — the largest single‑day increase since 2022 — as crude prices climbed and refining costs rose heading into the summer season.
  • Multiple smaller increases tied to wholesale fluctuations and the transition to more expensive summer gasoline blends.

While the federal government’s temporary pause on the excise tax earlier this year offered some relief, analysts say rising crude prices have largely absorbed that benefit.

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