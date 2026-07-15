Maple Leafs host rival Canadiens when new NHL season begins Sept. 29

Players from the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs fight during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 15, 2026 2:03 pm.

Mark your calendars, opening night of the NHL is officially set in stone.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced its opening night schedule for the expanded 84-game 2026-27 season, set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, with five games on the docket.

The showdowns are headlined by an Original Six game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, and a Pacific Division matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, both of which will air on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

It’s the first time in four seasons that the Leafs suit up for opening night, as in previous years, the opening-night schedule had typically featured three games between two U.S. teams.

Action will start at 5 p.m. ET, when the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes square off against their predecessors, the Florida Panthers.

Additionally, the New York Rangers will take on the Boston Bruins in another Original Six showdown, and the Cup runner-up Vegas Golden Knights will host the Chicago Blackhawks.

The league also announced some key dates and spotlight matchups throughout the season.

The Heritage Classic will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, as the Jets host the Canadiens outdoors at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

A few teams will head across the pond for the NHL Global Series, as the Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken head to Helsinki for two games on Nov. 12 and 14, and the Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators fly to Düsseldorf, Germany, for games on Dec. 18 and 20.

On New Year’s Eve, the Utah Mammoth will host the Colorado Avalanche at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium for the annual NHL Winter Classic. Additionally, on Feb. 20, the Dallas Stars and Golden Knights will suit up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Stadium Series.

All-Star weekend is scheduled for Feb. 5-6 at the UBS Arena on Long Island, home of the New York Islanders.

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