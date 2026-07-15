TTC awards contract for major Line 2 signalling overhaul with goal to ease delays

Toronto’s Line 2 is set for its biggest modernization in decades after the TTC awarded a contract to Hitachi Rail Canada to install a new communications system.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 15, 2026 11:04 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2026 12:00 pm.

Toronto’s Line 2 Bloor–Danforth is set for its biggest modernization in decades after the TTC awarded a contract to Hitachi Rail Canada to install a new Communications‑Based Train Control (CBTC) system — a move officials say will boost capacity, cut delays and support a rapidly growing city.

The upgrade, announced Wednesday, marks a significant milestone in the TTC’s long‑term plan to overhaul Line 2’s aging infrastructure and prepare the route for a new fleet of subway trains arriving later this decade.

CBTC, also known as Automatic Train Control (ATC), is already in use on Line 1 and is credited with improving reliability and reducing signal‑related disruptions.

Work on the Line 2 upgrade begins this year, with design and engineering continuing through 2028. Installation will occur in phases to minimize service impacts, and full completion is scheduled for 2037.

How it works

CBTC automatically controls train speed and spacing, allowing the TTC to monitor train locations with far greater precision. That accuracy enables trains to operate closer together, reducing headways and increasing the number of trains that can run per hour.

TTC officials say the upgrade will mean more frequent service, fewer signal‑related delays, and a more resilient subway line connecting Etobicoke, downtown and Scarborough.

“We’re getting Toronto moving by making public transit faster for everyone,” said Mayor Olivia Chow. “By modernizing Line 2, we can run more trains more reliably, while supporting 200 local jobs.”

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers said the investment is essential for a line that carries hundreds of thousands of riders daily.

“The implementation of CBTC, together with the new subway trains coming to Line 2, will ensure the TTC can continue providing safe, reliable and efficient service for years to come.”

A man walks on a TTC subway train. PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS.
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