Will an ‘explosive’ parasite reach Canadian produce sections?

Cyclospora: it’s a microscopic organism found in water, but can spread to food, especially produce. Found most commonly in wet and warm climates, it can travel into your grocery store through things like imported lettuce, raspberries, carrots, or more. And once you catch it, it causes some ‘explosive’ problems. Right now, more than half of U.S. states — with Michigan seeming to be the epicentre — are dealing with outbreaks, which begs the question, will Canada be next?

Today on The Big Story podcast, host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Keith Warriner, a professor of food microbiology in the department of food science at the University of Guelph to find out what cyclospora is, what it does to the human body, and what the risk of it coming to Canada really is.

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