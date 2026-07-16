SIU investigates after Toronto police fire multiple Tasers, seriously injure man

The Special Investigations Unit forensics van is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2026 3:16 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a man was seriously injured after Toronto police fired several stun guns at him. 

The Special Investigations Unit says police responded to reports of an assault in North York early Tuesday morning.

The police watchdog says officers shot multiple stun guns at the 36-year-old man during his arrest.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says it believes that bystanders may have videos of the incident and is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

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