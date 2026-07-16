Weekend need-to-know: Bloordale goes car-free

Big on Bloor is back to shut down a stretch of Bloor Street this weekend. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Toronto.

Big on Bloor 2026

Bloor is going car-free. Or at least a portion of it is this weekend for the annual Big on Bloor Festival. Celebrating all the small business that make up Bloordale, the festival is one of Toronto’s leading community-based art festivals and draws more than 180,000 visitors each year.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary there will be a new feature that transforms a neighbourhood side street into an immersive public art environment, inspired by multicultural wedding traditions.

Bloor Street will be shut down from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue all weekend with the festival running from noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

UnityFest at Harbourfront Centre

Canada’s national hip-hop festival is happening this weekend at Harbourfront Centre. Dance battles, exhibitions, live musical perfromances and a marketplace is just a taste of what you can expect this Saturday.

It kicks off at 12 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

Brazilfest

The spirit of Brazil comes to life at Earlscourt Park this weekend. The celebration of Brazilian music, dance and tradition begins on Saturday with thousands of visitors, over 50 vendors and more than 20 performers.

The 20th anniversary starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Taste of Vietnam

Get a taste of Vietnam at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with performances, immersive cultural experiences and authentic cuisine.

It’s free to enter and kicks off Friday night with the main event starting at 2 p.m. and performances starting at 6 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays home series

The Toronto Blue Jays are back at home following the all-star break this weekend. Toronto will take on the Chicago White Sox Friday through Sunday with 50th anniversary events happening each day.

On Saturday, the Jays will pay tribute to back-to-back World Series titles in 1992-1993 with a special statue unveiling at Rogers Centre. The first 15,000 fans will also receive a set of ’92 and ’93 World Series Replica Rings.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures this weekend

Weekend road closures

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.