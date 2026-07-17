3-vehicle crash in Scarborough sends at least 1 person to hospital
Posted July 17, 2026 2:42 pm.
Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough that sent at least one person to a hospital on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.
Paramedics say three people were transported to a hospital; one person with serious injuries was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, and two other people were treated for minor injuries.
Police say all three drivers remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.