3-vehicle crash in Scarborough sends at least 1 person to hospital

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough that sent at least one person to a hospital on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics say three people were transported to a hospital; one person with serious injuries was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, and two other people were treated for minor injuries.

Police say all three drivers remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.