3 more suspects wanted after teen stabbed at Taste of Lawrence festival

One of three additional suspects in connection with a stabbing at the Taste of Lawrence festival on July 4, 2026. (Photo: Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 17, 2026 11:10 am.

Toronto police say they are searching for three additional suspects after a teen was stabbed at the Taste of Lawrence festival earlier this month.

Two 16-year-old boys from Toronto have already been arrested in the alleged incident that occurred on Saturday, July 4.

Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was at a street festival when he was approached by two suspects and 10 to 15 of their friends.

Police say a fight broke out and the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen.

The teen and one of the accused were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Friday, July 17, investigators say they are looking to identify three other suspects in connection with the incident.

Suspect #1: male, 19 years-old, 5’8″-5’10”, 165-170lbs., with black hair, wearing a black Hoodrich vest, blue track pants, black and white shoes, and a white surgical mask. (Police have released an image of this suspect, see above)

Suspect #2: male, Black, 5’6″, 130lbs., wearing a black toque, black T-shirt, black pants, black surgical mask, and pink and blue rubber bracelets on his right wrist.

Suspect #3: male, Black 5’9″, 140lbs, with black dread locks, wearing a black hooded sweater, white T-shirt, black Adidas pants with a stripe down the side, and black and white shoes.

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