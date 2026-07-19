5,000 firefighters battling blazes as Canada faces ‘intense’ wildfire season: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney says more than 5,000 firefighters and nearly 300 waterbombers and other aircraft are battling blazes as Canada experiences one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

Carney said he visited federal workers in Ottawa on Sunday morning who are helping with wildfire response efforts in northwestern Ontario and across the country.

Nearly 1,000 wildfires are blazing from coast to coast, according to the national wildland fire summary.

Carney says extreme heat waves and dry conditions have made this year “one of the most intense wildfire seasons in Canadian history.”

The prime minister’s comments come as Ontario announced it was giving local authorities access to Canada’s national public alerting system, as people continue to flee wildfires scorching northern regions of the province.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop said Sunday that mayors, First Nations chiefs, police chiefs and other government and emergency management officials can now request that Alert Ready messages be sent to residents via television, radio and mobile devices.

The Alert Ready system is used nationwide to alert the public to emergencies such as tornadoes, wildfires and Amber Alerts.

In a letter to Ontario’s heads of council, Dunlop said access to the system is being expanded because of this year’s significant wildfire season and that Alert Ready messages can be sent for situations that present a threat to life or public safety.

Nearly 200 active wildfires are raging in northern Ontario and Premier Doug Ford said Saturday that reception centres have been opened to assist those fleeing the flames.

The province has faced criticism for its handling of some evacuations after residents of Whitesand First Nation and Namaygoosisagagun First Nation — also known as Collins First Nation — fled approaching wildfires without help from the province.

Dunlop said Alert Ready messages proposed by local authorities will be assessed by the province’s emergency operations centre before being sent to the public.

The province says recent rain in northern Ontario has helped slow some wildfires, but Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris said Saturday the region needs to see sustained rainfall to quell the blazes.

Multiple northern communities have already been evacuated or have evacuations underway, and others are preparing for possible evacuations.