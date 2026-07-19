Legendary Toronto Blue Jays reliever Duane Ward dead at 62

Duane Ward is seen in an undated photo. HANDOUT / Toronto Blue Jays

By Sportsnet staff

Posted July 19, 2026 12:41 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2026 12:46 pm.

Duane Ward, one of the most accomplished and beloved relievers in Toronto Blue Jays history, has died at age 62, the team announced Sunday.

Ward passed away of natural causes in Toronto, the team said.

He had travelled to the city on Friday alongside his teammates from the 1992 and 1993 World Series championship teams, but was absent from Saturday’s pre-game ceremony for the unveiling of the franchise’s newest statue.

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Ward spent 10 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1986 to 1995, appearing in 452 games and establishing himself as one of the most dependable late-inning relievers in franchise history. He finished his Toronto career with 121 saves, ranking among the club’s all-time leaders, while serving as both a dominant setup man and closer during one of the most successful eras in team history.

The right-hander played a key role in helping the Blue Jays capture those back-to-back World Series titles. His best season came in 1993 when he was named an American League All-Star and led the league with 45 saves.

Ward’s contributions to baseball were recognized with his induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

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