Ontario government expands emergency message system as nearly 200 wildfires rage

An Ontario government water bomber is seen responding to a 2025 wildfire. CITYNEWS / File

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2026 1:00 pm.

The Ontario government is giving local authorities access to Canada’s national public alerting system as wildfires continue to burn across the province and prompt evacuations.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop said Sunday that mayors, First Nations chiefs, police chiefs and other government and emergency management officials can now request that Alert Ready messages be sent to residents via television, radio and mobile devices.

The Alert Ready system is used nationwide to alert the public to emergencies such as tornadoes, wildfires and Amber Alerts.

In a letter to Ontario’s heads of council, Dunlop said access to the system is being expanded because of this year’s significant wildfire season and that Alert Ready messages can be sent for situations that present a threat to life or public safety.

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Nearly 200 active wildfires are raging in the northern part of the province and Premier Doug Ford said Saturday that reception centres have been opened to assist those fleeing the flames.

The province has faced criticism for its handling of some evacuations after residents of Whitesand First Nation and Namaygoosisagagun First Nation – also known as Collins First Nation – fled approaching wildfires without help from the province.

Dunlop said Alert Ready messages proposed by local authorities will be assessed by the province’s emergency operations centre before being sent to the public. 

The province says recent rain in northern Ontario has helped slow some wildfires, but Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris said Saturday the region needs to see sustained rainfall to quell the blazes.

Multiple northern communities have already been evacuated or have evacuations underway, and others are preparing for possible evacuations.

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