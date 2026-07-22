Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers to take effect in two years

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2026 12:02 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2026 12:16 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump has set his sights on generic drug imports into the U.S. amid the latest bout of trade tensions between Canada and the U.S.

In a social media post, Trump said that as of Aug. 1, 2028, generic drugs being brought into the U.S. will face a 100 per cent tariff, which will rise to 200 per cent a year later.

Trump says the policy is aimed at bringing generic drug production back to the U.S.

According to market research firm Orion Market Research, the North America generic drug market was valued at US$176.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$315.5 billion by 2035.

Shares of Toronto-based generic drug maker Apotex Health Corp., which is the largest Canadian generic drug company, fell more than 10 per cent in late morning trading.

The latest round of trade tensions began Monday after Trump signed a series of executive orders that would impose a separate 50 per cent tariff on a range of goods coming from Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:APTX)

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seeks answers after mystery object appears to fall from sky and crash into car on Hwy. 427

An 18-year-old driver had an encounter with a UFO on Highway 427 earlier this month. In this case, though, UFO stands for Unidentified 'Falling' Object. Ayden Koo was driving in the northbound lanes...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

SickKids doctor's licence suspended after arrest on child sex abuse material charges

The organization that regulates Ontario's medical profession says it has suspended the licence of a doctor at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children who was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child sexual...

24m ago

Brampton couple wins $70M Lotto Max jackpot after Mother's Day gift turns into 'the surprise of a lifetime'

A Brampton couple who came to Canada from Jamaica "with nothing" are now celebrating a life‑changing $70‑million Lotto Max jackpot, all thanks to a Mother's Day gift. Audrey and Wills W., longtime...

2h ago

Thousands of jobs at stake as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

As Canada gears up to spend 2 per cent of its GDP on defence by the end of this fiscal year, it's investing nearly $5 billion in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles. CityNews has...

5m ago

Top Stories

Man seeks answers after mystery object appears to fall from sky and crash into car on Hwy. 427

An 18-year-old driver had an encounter with a UFO on Highway 427 earlier this month. In this case, though, UFO stands for Unidentified 'Falling' Object. Ayden Koo was driving in the northbound lanes...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

SickKids doctor's licence suspended after arrest on child sex abuse material charges

The organization that regulates Ontario's medical profession says it has suspended the licence of a doctor at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children who was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child sexual...

24m ago

Brampton couple wins $70M Lotto Max jackpot after Mother's Day gift turns into 'the surprise of a lifetime'

A Brampton couple who came to Canada from Jamaica "with nothing" are now celebrating a life‑changing $70‑million Lotto Max jackpot, all thanks to a Mother's Day gift. Audrey and Wills W., longtime...

2h ago

Thousands of jobs at stake as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

As Canada gears up to spend 2 per cent of its GDP on defence by the end of this fiscal year, it's investing nearly $5 billion in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles. CityNews has...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mother's Day gift wins Brampton couple $70M jackpot

Audrey and Wills W., of Brampton have won $70 million dollars with the Lotto Max jackpot after Willis unknowingly gifted the winning ticket to his wife of 34 years,

2h ago

2:56
Vehicle fire spreads to Scarborough plaza, leaving tenants displaced

Toronto fire crews knocked down an overnight blaze that began with a vehicle fire and spread into a two‑storey commercial and industrial plaza on Eglinton Avenue East early Wednesday.

2h ago

1:40
Cooler temperatures across the GTA before weekend warm up

The GTA is expected to have cooler temperatures for the mid-week before the forecast heats up again.

4h ago

2:35
Cooler tomorrow, sunny and seasonal rest of the week

It will be a little bit cooler tomorrow before temperatures return to seasonal heading into the weekend with lots of sunshine. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:27
New racetrack for Ontario Honda Dealers Indy under construction in Markham

They're off to the races north of Toronto...as the final construction is underway in the new location of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. Audra Brown with a preview of the freshly designed track and why the Indy has a new home.

18h ago

More Videos