The Big Story

Why is a Quebec town giving rights to trees?

A sign for the municipality of Terrasse-Vaudreuil is shown west of Montreal, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 23, 2026 7:26 am.

A Quebec town of 2,000 people just west of Montreal has become the first place in Canada to recognize the rights of trees.

Inspired by Quebec filmmaker, André Desrochers, the Terrasse-Vaudreuil city council adopted a resolution that protects a tree’s right to growth, life, integrity and regeneration, while also signing on to the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Sylvie Trepanier, a member of the Terrasse-Vaudreuil Environmental Committee, to discuss their case for legally protecting the trees, and why other parts of the country may want to consider doing the same.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada‑wide arrest warrants issued after deadly Niagara Falls shooting

A man and a woman wanted for second‑degree murder in Niagara Falls remain at large and are now the subject of Canada‑wide arrest warrants, police say. Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police...

2h ago

Man, 21, in hospital following Brampton shooting

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lisa Street just after 9 p.m. Police...

42m ago

Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariff threats

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada's premiers in Prince Edward Island today amid new tariff threats from the United States.

3h ago

Toronto man with alleged links to Hamas facing terrorist charge in connection to 2024 demonstration

A 33-year-old Toronto man with suspected ties to Hamas is facing a terrorism charge following his alleged conduct during a 2024 demonstration. Toronto police say the man attended a pair of pro-Palestinian...

14h ago

Top Stories

Canada‑wide arrest warrants issued after deadly Niagara Falls shooting

A man and a woman wanted for second‑degree murder in Niagara Falls remain at large and are now the subject of Canada‑wide arrest warrants, police say. Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police...

2h ago

Man, 21, in hospital following Brampton shooting

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lisa Street just after 9 p.m. Police...

42m ago

Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariff threats

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada's premiers in Prince Edward Island today amid new tariff threats from the United States.

3h ago

Toronto man with alleged links to Hamas facing terrorist charge in connection to 2024 demonstration

A 33-year-old Toronto man with suspected ties to Hamas is facing a terrorism charge following his alleged conduct during a 2024 demonstration. Toronto police say the man attended a pair of pro-Palestinian...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Sunny for the rest of the week

It will be sunny for the rest of the week with temperatures expected to increase by the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:53
Thousands of jobs at stake as Canada narrows search for armoured vehicle fleet

Amid Canada's $5 billion investment in a new fleet of armoured and unarmoured land utility vehicles CityNews has learned only two bids remain on the table and one of them is local.

19h ago

0:41
SickKids doctor charged in internet child exploitation investigation

A doctor at Toronto’s prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police.

18h ago

0:38
Brampton woman arrested over alleged rental scams

A Brampton woman is facing nearly 40 charges in connection to several incidents of rental fraud.

21h ago

2:40
Mother's Day gift wins Brampton couple $70M jackpot

Audrey and Wills W., of Brampton have won $70 million dollars with the Lotto Max jackpot after Willis unknowingly gifted the winning ticket to his wife of 34 years,

22h ago

More Videos