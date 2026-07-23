Why is a Quebec town giving rights to trees?

A Quebec town of 2,000 people just west of Montreal has become the first place in Canada to recognize the rights of trees.

Inspired by Quebec filmmaker, André Desrochers, the Terrasse-Vaudreuil city council adopted a resolution that protects a tree’s right to growth, life, integrity and regeneration, while also signing on to the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Sylvie Trepanier, a member of the Terrasse-Vaudreuil Environmental Committee, to discuss their case for legally protecting the trees, and why other parts of the country may want to consider doing the same.

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